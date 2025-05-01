US Capital Advisors Reduces Earnings Estimates for TC Energy

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. US Capital Advisors has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. TC Energy has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.84%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,759,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 571.7% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,184,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,043,000 after buying an additional 5,264,079 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,637,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,371,000 after buying an additional 3,482,874 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,443,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,627 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $102,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

