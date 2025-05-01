Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Interfor (IFP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Interfor (TSE: IFP) recently:

4/30/2025 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Interfor was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

Interfor Price Performance

Shares of IFP opened at C$13.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$687.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.54. Interfor Co. has a 52-week low of C$12.84 and a 52-week high of C$21.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,820.14. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.