Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 437,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,318,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP owned about 0.41% of Parsons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Down 2.8 %

PSN stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parsons declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Parsons from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Read Our Latest Report on PSN

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.