Leerink Partnrs Estimates Beigene’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONC)

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Beigene in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Beigene’s current full-year earnings is ($5.82) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Beigene’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities set a $348.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 target price on Beigene in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.88.

View Our Latest Report on Beigene

Beigene Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONC opened at $259.81 on Thursday. Beigene has a 1-year low of $141.31 and a 1-year high of $287.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.29.

Insider Activity

In other Beigene news, insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $1,286,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 920,920 shares in the company, valued at $236,888,251.60. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 30,654 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $7,379,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,048 shares of company stock valued at $295,198,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.