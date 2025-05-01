Q1 EPS Estimates for Rezolve AI Reduced by Northland Capmk

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rezolve AI in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Rezolve AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Rezolve AI’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rezolve AI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLV opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Rezolve AI has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

