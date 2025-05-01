Abacus Life (ABL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, analysts expect Abacus Life to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABL opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.01 million, a PE ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.16. Abacus Life has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Abacus Life from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Abacus Life from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Abacus Life in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

