Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,471 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 826,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 450,329 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 291.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 744,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 554,462 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1,562.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 37,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 550,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $7.90.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%.

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.