Voya Investment Management LLC Has $5.89 Million Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DYN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Shares of DYN opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.21. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $36,242.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

