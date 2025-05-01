Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after buying an additional 2,612,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,096,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,674,826,000 after purchasing an additional 318,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $3,943,892,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,558,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,570,000 after purchasing an additional 644,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $152.50 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 97.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.77.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 171.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

