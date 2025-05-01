Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,561,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,843,000 after purchasing an additional 452,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,567,000 after acquiring an additional 195,612 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,421,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,732,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.21.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

