State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Buys 19,495 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,918 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $8,961,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,186,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 328,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $7,827,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 221,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 849,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 126,996 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $189,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,633.72. This trade represents a 40.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

