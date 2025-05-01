MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 134.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 113,355 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.52. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.81.

In other news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,948.56. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

