Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 954.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average is $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.55.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

