Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.32 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Truist Financial downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.28, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 688.00%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

