Quarry LP Sells 924 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Quarry LP lowered its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,464,000 after buying an additional 106,880 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,910,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,858 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after purchasing an additional 686,319 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 490,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,680,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BEPC opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

