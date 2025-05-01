Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,119,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,331,000 after buying an additional 122,681 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 739,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 949,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,847 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $107.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $93,007.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,856.18. This represents a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 1,740 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $266,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,903.78. This trade represents a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,801 shares of company stock worth $2,834,677 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

