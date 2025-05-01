Quarry LP Has $70,000 Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 154.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 529,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 267,015 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in PRA Group by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 337,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 246,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,659,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.52.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.81 million. Research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

