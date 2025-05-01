Quarry LP Has $70,000 Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in AZZ were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 131,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE:AZZ opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.