Quarry LP Sells 1,602 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Quarry LP trimmed its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,330,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,562,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,316,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,015,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,182,000 after purchasing an additional 920,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEE

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.