Quarry LP Trims Stock Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Quarry LP lessened its holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 770,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,043,000 after purchasing an additional 45,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global-E Online by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after purchasing an additional 533,675 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,619,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Price Performance

GLBE stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GLBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Global-E Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

