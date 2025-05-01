Quarry LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 162.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,509,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,994,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,014,000 after buying an additional 231,424 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,380,000 after buying an additional 73,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71,707 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Donaldson by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,795,000 after purchasing an additional 367,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,929.26. This trade represents a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

