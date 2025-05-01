Quarry LP Invests $78,000 in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WGS. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GeneDx by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $36,200.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,044 shares in the company, valued at $454,212.20. This trade represents a 7.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $258,707.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,346.96. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,848 shares of company stock valued at $12,755,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

GeneDx Price Performance

WGS opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.50. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

