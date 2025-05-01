Quarry LP Boosts Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Quarry LP raised its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTI. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 67,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,838,000 after buying an additional 679,748 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 61,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTI opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In other TechnipFMC news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,301.76. This trade represents a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

