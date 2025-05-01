Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Freshpet from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freshpet

Freshpet Price Performance

FRPT stock opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 1.80. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.