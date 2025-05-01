Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

FELE opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $111.94. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.39.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,281.14. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 84.2% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 44,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,509 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.