Quarry LP Buys 1,101 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Quarry LP lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 113.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,287 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $722.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.18. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,571,863.50. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $822,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.