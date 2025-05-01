Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

EGRX opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

