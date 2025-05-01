Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 559.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.