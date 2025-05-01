KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $114.40 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $137.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

