Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.14.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on Ralph Lauren
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE RL opened at $224.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.
Ralph Lauren Company Profile
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ralph Lauren
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.