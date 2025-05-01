Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,120,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,795,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,946,000 after purchasing an additional 205,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,841,000 after purchasing an additional 289,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,361,000 after buying an additional 82,819 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 982,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,085,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $224.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

