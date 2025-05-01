Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $242.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.46.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $210.50 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,951,353,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after buying an additional 627,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after buying an additional 631,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

