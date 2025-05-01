TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.05 and a beta of 2.14.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 83.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 158,323 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 725,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 270,286 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

