United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.59.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $95.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.79. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $153.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

