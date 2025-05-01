GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at Hsbc Global Res

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. GSK has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

