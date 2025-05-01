Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Raised to Hold at Chardan Capital

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wallbox from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wallbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

WBX stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 2,888.3% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79,169 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

