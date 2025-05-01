Chardan Capital Upgrades CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) to “Strong-Buy”

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Chardan Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

CleanSpark Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 4.12. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In other news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $103,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,103.33. This trade represents a 8.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $112,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,059,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,551,228.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $335,945. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 962.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CleanSpark by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

