Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Price

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Get Xylem alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $120.40 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Xylem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 52.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.