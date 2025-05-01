Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.38.

Shares of V opened at $345.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.67. Visa has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,163,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $616,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

