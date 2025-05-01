Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SNY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,172,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 1,020.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 44,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

