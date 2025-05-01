160 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

UNH stock opened at $411.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $401.00 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.51 and a 200-day moving average of $531.25.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price target (down previously from $635.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.86.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

