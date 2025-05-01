Quarry LP Takes Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CHCT opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $484.03 million, a PE ratio of -74.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $27.62.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -817.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHCT

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.