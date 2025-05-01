Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $125.96 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.69.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

