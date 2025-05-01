41,590 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Acquired by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,847,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

NYSE SNN opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

