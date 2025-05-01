Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Bought by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 782,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138,623 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.00. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $54.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $99.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $438,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,662.40. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $51,306.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,067.04. This represents a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,557 shares of company stock worth $4,726,040. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

