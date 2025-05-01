Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Sold by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Price Performance

Merus stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Merus has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

Merus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

