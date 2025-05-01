22,543 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Purchased by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $77,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,914,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWIN stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99.

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,092.02. The trade was a 58.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,790,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,917.80. This represents a 46.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

