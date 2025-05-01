32,756 Shares in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Acquired by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,756 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 1.5 %

TPC opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.80). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

