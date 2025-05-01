Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Worthington Enterprises worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,032,000 after purchasing an additional 156,762 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 205,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 116,964 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $60.71.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

