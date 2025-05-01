Aquatic Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 471,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,253,000 after buying an additional 400,265 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,422,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,260,000 after acquiring an additional 304,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $63,829,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,708,000 after acquiring an additional 242,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $280.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.74.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $169.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.00.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

