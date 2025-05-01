Aquatic Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 181.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,546,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 391,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,671,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,004,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 126,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,371,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total value of $1,547,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,698.64. The trade was a 49.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,270. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $487.42 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $409.22 and a twelve month high of $614.96. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.76. The company has a current ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.31 by ($0.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACC. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

